Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 66,101 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 152,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 155,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 69,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $779,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 451,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

