Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $470,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 501.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.08. 49,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $462.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average of $171.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

