Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3,100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.84. 8,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

