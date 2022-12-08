Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 156,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,593,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

