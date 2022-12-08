Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 29,808 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC remained flat at $32.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 352,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,872,032. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

