CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CareTrust REIT in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -499.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

