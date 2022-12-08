Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,369 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $26.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

