Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,721 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 296,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 49,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 435,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,791. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.