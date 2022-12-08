Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lyft were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 195.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Lyft by 30.7% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus reduced their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

Lyft Stock Up 1.9 %

About Lyft

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 189,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,772,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

