Captrust Financial Advisors Has $74,000 Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HomeStreet were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,863. The firm has a market cap of $521.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

