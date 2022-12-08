Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,476 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LiveRamp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

