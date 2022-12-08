Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,302 The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 81,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWN remained flat at $24.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

