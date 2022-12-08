Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,961 ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth about $324,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,408. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

