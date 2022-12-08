Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 644.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 185,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 160,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 695,352 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,188,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 150,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 55,043 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

