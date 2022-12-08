Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,018 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RFP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. 7,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.57. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

