CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 425,655 shares traded.

CAP-XX Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.08. The company has a market cap of £20.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steen Feldskov acquired 315,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,473.61 ($11,551.77).

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

