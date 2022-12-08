C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.60% from the company’s current price.
AI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.
C3.ai Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in C3.ai by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in C3.ai by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in C3.ai by 27,435.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
