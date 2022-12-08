BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Acquires 8,048 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $159,511.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,190,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,232,756.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,626 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $93,167.64.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $77,123.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,669. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $385.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

