Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.80

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.80 and traded as low as C$46.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$47.48, with a volume of 496,263 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.44. The stock has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a PE ratio of 131.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

