Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.17

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.17 and last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 30291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.88.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.18.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

