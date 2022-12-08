Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

