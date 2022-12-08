Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Fortress Energy Price Performance
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
