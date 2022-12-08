Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $793.59

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.59 ($9.68) and traded as high as GBX 824 ($10.05). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 815 ($9.94), with a volume of 582,494 shares traded.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.71) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.12) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.40) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 981.25 ($11.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 752.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 793.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.51), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($48,249.48). In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.89), for a total transaction of £77,418.06 ($94,400.76). Also, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.51), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($48,249.48). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,440.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

