Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

BFAM stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

