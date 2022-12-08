Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
BLIN opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
