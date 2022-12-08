Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. 19,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,124. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

