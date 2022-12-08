Brick & Kyle Associates Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.77. 55,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,483. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

