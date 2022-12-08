Brick & Kyle Associates Has $343,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,721. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48.

