Brick & Kyle Associates Has $343,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,721. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.