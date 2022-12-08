BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Up 10.5%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.00. 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.25.

BQE Water Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$36.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.03.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

