boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

boohoo group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

