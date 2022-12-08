BMO Capital Markets Downgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Market Perform

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.38. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

