Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 326,390 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.31 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

