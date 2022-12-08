Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 408.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 279,135 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 440,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

