BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 269,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,469. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.