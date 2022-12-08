BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 269,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,469. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

