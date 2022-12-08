BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MVF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 352,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $9.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
