BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MVF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 352,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

