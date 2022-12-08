BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 287,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.