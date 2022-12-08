BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 287,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

