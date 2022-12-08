BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,536. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

