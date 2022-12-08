BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,536. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.