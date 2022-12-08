Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,113. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

