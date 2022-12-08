BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.01

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.0059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $12.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 66.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 83,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,078. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.