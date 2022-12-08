Bitkub Coin One Day Volume Tops $485,668.39 (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $170.51 million and approximately $485,668.39 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00011155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

