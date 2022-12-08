Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) were up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

