Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 4.5% Higher

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.31. 61,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,611,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Citigroup raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 7.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

