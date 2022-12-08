Beldex Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $115.31 million and $1.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.39 or 0.07439288 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00077910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00056899 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025054 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

