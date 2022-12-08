Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($85.26) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($72.63) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €77.00 ($81.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

