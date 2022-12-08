Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.36-$7.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.38 billion-$48.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.33 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €77.00 ($81.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($72.63) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($78.95) to €79.00 ($83.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 234,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.