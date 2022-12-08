BarnBridge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.37 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $30.37 million and $119,364.95 worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00022821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,319 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars.

