Barclays Increases Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $27.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

KRG stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

