Barclays Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $81.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.04.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.