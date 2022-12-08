Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.98.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $43,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 2.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $137,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

