Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.98.
BZUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Baozun Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.