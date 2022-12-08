Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:IREBY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:IREBY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $11.80. Bank of Ireland Group shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 16,800 shares traded.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a broad range of banking and other financial services. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign exchange facilities, interest and exchange rate hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Ireland Group (IREBY)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.