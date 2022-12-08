Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

