Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
